Trump says considering few places for nomination acceptance speech By

© . U.S. President Donald Trump Departs on Marine One for travel to Cleveland, Ohio, from Washington
WASHINGTON () – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he is considering a few venues for his speech formally accepting the Republican nomination for the presidency, including the White House, as both political parties scale back their traditional multi-day conventions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday lawmakers from both parties rejected Trump’s suggestion of using the White House as the background for his acceptance speech, a key convention address that is typically used to persuade undecided voters and galvanize the party faithful ahead of the November presidential election, saying the historic site should not be used for partisan politics.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.