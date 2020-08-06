Tre’Davious White elects to play despite coronavirus concerns

The 2019 First-Team All-Pro recently told Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News that he was undecided on whether or not he would opt out as have dozens of players around the league. “At the end of the day, no matter what, my family is always going to come first,” White reportedly said.

Earlier in the day, the 25-year-old hit out at those who criticized him for potentially sitting the year out.

“Crazy that me choosing my family’s wellbeing over a game comes with so called fans attacking and questioning me and saying I’m selfish,” White tweeted. “No you guys are selfish for thinking that football is bigger than life. Oh by the way my girl’s grandfather passed from COVID. U understand now?”

White enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2019 when he tallied six interceptions, 17 passes defended, two forced fumbles, one sack, and 58 total tackles.