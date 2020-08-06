Tom Hanks In Early Negotiations for ‘Pinocchio’ Remake

WENN

If the ‘Bridge of Spies’ actor is signed on for the upcoming big-screen project, he will reunite with Robert Zemeckis who directed him in ‘Forrest Gump’ and ‘Cast Away’.

Tom Hanks is set for yet another nice-guy role in Disney and director Robert Zemeckis’ live-action “Pinocchio” revamp.

The Oscar winner, who is known as the nicest man in Hollywood, is in early negotiations to play the titular puppet boy’s father, Geppetto.

Disney bosses wanted Hanks for the role of the woodworker when Paul King was attached to direct, but the actor’s schedule didn’t allow for the project at the time.

sources claim Hanks has now seen the script and he and director Zemeckis have spoken about the role.

They both won Oscars for “Forrest Gump” and they have since worked together on movie hits “Cast Away” and “The Polar Express“.

Next up for Hanks will be filmmaker Baz Luhrmann‘s Elvis Presley biopic, in which the actor will portray music svengali Colonel Tom Parker.

Hanks was in Australia preparing for the shoot in March (20), when he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19. The production was immediately shut down. Filming is now scheduled to start Down Under this autumn.