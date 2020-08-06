Tom Brady admits learning new playbook is ‘really tough’

For the first time since the 2000 NFL season, 43-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is learning a new playbook.

The all-time great, who helped the New England Patriots win six Super Bowl titles spoke, with reporters on Thursday about the experience. Per ESPN’s Jenna Laine, Brady admitted it hasn’t been all smooth sailing in his new football home:

“It’s been different having the opportunity over this time to move and to, for example, study my playbook — I mean I really haven’t had to do that in 19 years, so you forget, ‘Man, that’s really tough,’ like all of the different terminologies. You’re going back a very long time in my career to really have to put the mental energy in like I did. I have to work at it pretty hard physically, still. I put a lot of time and energy into making sure I’m feeling good in order to perform at my best, but mentally I think that’s been the thing that’s obviously had its challenges.”

Brady also discussed his experiences inside what is, to him, a new team facility that he previously hadn’t entered until last week:

“You’re trying to learn a bunch of different things and you’re trying to not only learn an offense, but learn your way to work or learn guys’ names. I didn’t even know where the quarterbacks’ room was or [where] the full team meeting room was. You get in here and your brain is trying to figure out a lot of different things. Every day that goes by it’s getting a little bit better. I’m glad we’re not playing a game this Sunday — I’m glad we have time to prepare. It’s been a good week or so being in here and I think I’m going to take advantage of the opportunity to improve myself so that I can be the best quarterback for this team that this team really deserves. These guys are working really hard and I want to come in here and do a great job for them.”

We’re confident Brady will be acclimated to his new surroundings by the time Week 1 rolls around. At least he has good friend and All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski by his side if he feels lost at any point during the twilight of his career.