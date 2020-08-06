TI’s Daughter Reveals Pregnancy On LIVE TV; TI Looks Furious!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

MTO News broke the story last week, that rapper TI’s daughter Zonnique was pregnant. Well yesterday, Zonnique told her father about her pregnancy – on a LIVE TV show on Fox Soul.

Both Zonnique and TI were on a panel, and Zonnique dropped the news on her father.

At first TI refused to believe what Zonnique was saying, and he was visibly upset.

Zonnique realized that her father wasn’t taking the news well, and tried to steer the rest of the panel to a different topic.

