Tim Hortons endures a tough quarter, but shows signs of a rebound

The rebound has been slightly better at Tim Hortons in the United States, where comparable sales improved to the negative-single digits in July.

“We’ve come a long way since March,” RBI chief executive Jose Cil said on a conference call with investors.

RBC analyst Christopher Carril wrote in a note to investors that the Tim Hortons results were “better than expected,” with adjusted EBITDA of US$147 million ahead of consensus expectations of US$129 million.

RBI restaurants have started to reopen dining rooms in regions where regulations allow it, but the company warned it was uncertain about “when our business will return to normal” and that it expected to see continued impact from the coronavirus pandemic in the current quarter.

Cil said online orders across the company’s three fast-food chains increased by 120 per cent compared to last year.

“During this crisis, the strength of our drive thru, digital and delivery channels has been a particularly important differentiator,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

However, during the quarter four Canadian privacy commissioners launched a formal investigation into Tim Hortons’ data collection practices. The announcement came after ’s James McLeod reported that the restaurant chain’s mobile app was tracking user locations and inferring where they lived and worked, as well as whether they were visiting competitors. Tim Hortons has since said it will scale back data collection on its app.