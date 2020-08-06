Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship today: Tee time, scorecard, how to watch Thursday’s Round 1

For only the sixth time this season, we get to watch Tiger Woods play golf — and what better place to resume than the season’s first major?

Woods, ranked 15th in the world, will seek to win his fifth PGA Championship this week after victories in 1999, 2000 and 2006-07. It not only would be his fifth win in this major (matching his wins total for the Masters) but also would give him a record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour event win.

Woods has only played in five PGA Tour tournaments this season — not including The Match, alongside Peyton Manning — and produced mixed results. He started the season off with a win in the ZOZO Championship, followed by top-10 finishes in the Hero World Challenge and Farmers Insurance Open. But he finished 68th and 40th, respectively, in The Genesis Invitational and last month’s Memorial Tournament.

That said, Woods has a bit of history at TPC Harding Park, host of the 2020 PGA Championship. Though he has only played the course twice, he won both times, at the 2005 WGC-American Express Championship and the 2009 Presidents Cup. So who knows what kind of performance we’ll see from him this week?

Regardless, here’s everything you need to know to tune in and watch Tiger pursue that record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour win:

Tiger Woods tee times for 2020 PGA Championship

Tiger Woods is scheduled to tee off at 11:33 a.m. ET on Thursday for Round 1. He is grouped with Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.

Round Tee time Hole Pairings 1 11:33 a.m. ET Hole 10 Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas 2 4:58 p.m. ET Hole 1 McIlroy,Thomas 3 TBD TBD TBD 4 TBD TBD TBD

Tiger Woods score: What did he shoot today?

Tiger Woods' score will be updated below upon the completion of each round at the PGA Championship.

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Watch Tiger Woods live

ESPN and CBS will handle broadcasting and streaming of the 2020 PGA Championship, the latter starting with Round 3 on Saturday. You can follow Tiger’s first round live on Thursday via ESPN+. Below is the full TV and streaming schedule for the event:

TV channels: ESPN, CBS, fuboTV

Date Time TV channel Thursday, Aug. 6 4-10 p.m. ET ESPN, fuboTV Friday, Aug. 7 4-10 p.m. ET ESPN, fuboTV Saturday, Aug. 8 1-4 p.m. ET ESPN, fuboTV 4-10 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV Sunday, Aug. 9 noon-3 p.m. ET ESPN, fuboTV 3-9 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV

Live streams: ESPN+, WatchESPN, CBS All Access, fuboTV