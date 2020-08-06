Three Teens Arrested After Jumping The Fence Of Donald Trumps’ Mar-A-Lago Estate With A Loaded AK-47

Roommates, get into this tea! According to CBS News, three 15-year-old teen boys were arrested after they tried to flee police while carrying a semiautomatic gun in a backpack and ended up in Donnie’s backyard.

A police officer found three 15-year-old teens sitting in a parked car, coincidentally another officer was conducting a routine traffic stop just a street down. When the officer who spotted the boys approached the vehicle, the boys reportedly bolted from the car and jumped over Donnie’s fence while they were trying to flee from police.

Arresting officers say they don’t believe the boys knew whose home it was. They did reportedly mention that the boys were lucky that neither the President nor any of his family members were present. Secret Service agents could have likely shot the teenagers had they expected a crime could have occurred.The boys have been charged with trespassing with a firearm, burglary with a firearm and resisting arrest without violence. They are currently being held at a juvenile detention facility while prosecutors figure out whether to charge them as adults or not.

We’ll be sure to keep you up on this tea Roommates! In other news, Donnie has had an interesting week, after proclaiming that Tik Tok will be banned, and now waking up to this news, he’s had an interesting few days!

