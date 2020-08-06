The pandemic has been good to Wayfair

This is the web version of CEO Daily. To get it delivered to your inbox, sign up here.

Good morning.

Did you buy furniture online during the pandemic? If so, you are in good company. Wayfair, the online home furnishing store yesterday reported an 84% increase in revenues, to $4.3 billion. And it reported a profit, after a long string of losses. Read Phil Wahba’s report here.

It’s also a good time to be a bankruptcy lawyer. is keeping a list of companies that have filed for bankruptcy. It includes the two companies that have provided most of my work wardrobe in recent decades–Tailored Brands and Brooks Brothers. That makes sense, since all the suits I bought from them have hung unused in my closet since March 12.

And finally, Facebook debuted its new product Instagram Reels, a clear knock-off of controversial app TikTok, which President Trump has threatened to ban over its alleged ties to Beijing. The social media giant apparently hopes the move will help it win back Gen-Zers and Washington at the same time.

More news below.

Alan Murray

@alansmurray

[email protected]