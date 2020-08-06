The Latest U.S. Tool to Fight Election Meddling: Text Messages

An American official said the text messages were part of a worldwide campaign in multiple languages, but did not answer further questions about what countries were targeted. The official emphasized that the program was anonymous, and that people providing information and earning the reward could be eligible for relocation on a case-by-case basis.

Washington does not need most people to respond or even like the message.

“I can imagine it is annoying for a lot of people, but just like telemarketers they are hoping a few people will make this worthwhile for them, even if everyone else is rejecting them,” said Nicholas Dujmovic, a former C.I.A. historian and professor at the Catholic University of America.

The true audience for the text messages may be American voters as much as it is foreign cellphone owners. The effort is the latest push by the Trump administration to show it is taking the threat of election interference seriously. In recent weeks, intelligence officials have warned about broad foreign interference efforts, and the State Department has outlined various Russian propaganda and disinformation drives.

But there appears to be at least some hope among American officials that the new effort is a creative way to let Russians and other people know that Washington is on the hunt for election hackers.

It was unclear what technology was used to send the messages, how many were sent or which U.S. agency carried out the efforts. But people in Russia and Iran posted screenshots of the text messages they had received.

The State Department also announced the reward program on one of its Persian-language Twitter feeds.

“Cybercriminals beware: The United States is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information about foreign influence in U.S. elections,” the tweet read in Persian.