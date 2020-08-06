The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the first foldable with Qualcomm’s FastConnect 6900

While Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus, it’ll also ship with Qualcomm’s FastConnect 6900 technology on board, bringing along next-gen connectivity support.

“Appearing commercially for the first time, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 features the latest Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 mobile connectivity system, designed to enhance Wi-Fi and Bluetooth performance for the next generation of mobile experiences, in conjunction with 5G,” a Qualcomm release noted. This means that buyers of the Fold 2 can expect to access W-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 when they power on their device. It’s the first device to ship with this technology on board, so it really does serve to cement the Z Fold 2’s nature as a future-looking device.

Commenting on the news, Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. said:

We are proud to stand beside our longstanding customer, Samsung Electronics, as they introduce their newest lineup of flagship devices based on our latest premium tier Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform. These new devices will push the envelope in terms of performance and power efficiency to deliver the next generation of connectivity, camera, AI, and gaming experiences.

With the Fold 2, Samsung has tried to fix as many of the most obvious flaws from last year’s Galaxy Fold as it could, adding a larger 7.6-inch Infinity-O main display and a 6.2-inch Infinity-O cover and reinforcing the glass.

As it stands, it looks to be one of the best foldables till date (not that the competition has been particularly stiff), but we’ll have a better idea of how it performs when it ships after September.