The Commonwealth of Kentucky Partners with IZEA to Launch COVID-19 Mask Education Influencer Campaign

Orlando, Florida, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IZEA Worldwide , Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that it will be launching an influencer marketing campaign in partnership with Doe-Anderson, headquartered in Louisville, Ky. to drive awareness and education about the benefits of wearing a mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19 for the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

“We are proud to partner with the Commonwealth of Kentucky to help combat misconceptions about masks and assist in reducing the spread of COVID-19,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “The proper use of masks has been shown to have a material impact on reducing the spread of the virus, and our company is in complete support of the state’s efforts to better inform and educate their citizens. We are looking forward to launching this campaign and utilizing the voice of influential Kentucky residents to help the state and the world stop the spread of the virus.”

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issued an executive order requiring masks in all public places that went into effect on July 11th. The Governor’s executive order requires residents to wear a mask in places such as retail stores, restaurants, gyms, and any outdoor spaces where people are unable to stay six feet apart. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face mask coverings in public settings where physical distancing measures are difficult to maintain, especially in high community transmission areas.

IZEA and Doe-Anderson will collaborate to combat common misperceptions about masks as well as address and overcome the ideological positions put forth by those that don’t currently wear masks, an ongoing challenge for states across the country.

Influencers that reside in the Commonwealth of Kentucky who are interested in supporting the effort are encouraged to sign up at IZEA.com and add the tag “WearAMaskKentucky” to their profile for easy discovery.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) operates IZEAx, the premier online marketplace that connects marketers with content creators. IZEAx automates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA creators include celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.

About Doe-Anderson

Doe-Anderson is a full-service marketing firm founded in 1915 with 124 employees between its offices in Louisville and Columbus, Ohio. Its list of services includes strategic planning, advertising, public relations, media planning and buying, digital, social media, experiential, and analytics. The agency has served clients across a variety of categories throughout its 104-year history, including leading healthcare and banking organizations, travel and tourism, packaged and durable consumer goods, restaurants, and nearly 50 years with both Maker’s Mark bourbon and Louisville Slugger baseball and softball equipment. Among Doe-Anderson’s countless awards are the Clio, Effie, Graphis, the One Show, and the Silver Anvil.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “likely,” “projects,” “plans,” “pursue,” “strategy” or “future,” or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; uncertainty relating to the effects of COVID-19, our ability to establish effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to satisfy the requirements for continued listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Martin Smith IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: [email protected]