The Best Movies and TV Shows New to Netflix, Amazon and Stan in Australia in August

Every month, streaming services in Australia add a new batch of movies and TV shows to its library. Here are our picks for August.

AUGUST 3

‘Immigration Nation’

For the six-part docu-series “Immigration Nation,” the co-directors Christina Clusiau and Shaul Schwarz spent three years covering the tense situation on the U.S./Mexico border. Their crew was given unprecedented access to President Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, so much so that the administration has since become concerned that some of the footage in “Immigration Nation” may show ICE agents violating the law and misrepresenting their operations. A show that’s this controversial before it debuts is certainly a must-see.

AUGUST 5

‘Doctor Sleep’

With “The Shining” sequel “Doctor Sleep,” the writer-director Mike Flanagan delivers a Stephen King movie adaptation that feels a lot like reading one of King’s novels. Flanagan uses his lengthy running to develop the three main characters: the jaded alcoholic psychic Danny Torrance (Ewan McGregor), the parasitic immortal cult leader “Rose the Hat” (Rebecca Ferguson), and the supernaturally gifted teen Abra Stone (Kyliegh Curran). The inevitable clash between good and bad psychics lacks a little oomph (and feels derivative of “The Shining” movie), but for the most part this is a genuinely spooky and resonant film about old ghosts and stolen childhoods.