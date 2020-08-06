The Best Cheap Vitamix Deals for August 2020

If you’re ready for serious blending with tough fruits and vegetables, start by looking at Vitamix. Finding the best cheap Vitamix deals takes work, and we have you covered. Vitamix blenders are famous for their power and durability, but cheap Vitamix models can be difficult to find. We scoured major merchants to find the best selection of great deals on Vitamix models.

Today’s best Vitamix deals

Vitamix Explorian Blender — $350 , was $450

— , was $450 Vitamix Ascent Smart Blender (Refurbished) — $400 , was $600

— , was $600 Vitamix Ascent Smart Blender — $450 , was $550

— , was $550 Vitamix Ascent Smart Blender — $500 , was $600

— , was $600 Vitamix A3500 Brushed Stainless Blender — $600, was $700

How to choose a Vitamix

Buying a high-quality blender is similar to buying a high-performance car. Once you decide to shop in either category, you soon discover there’s almost no end. It’s tempting to search for and purchase the best of the best, but there’s no practical reason to overbuy to have features and capabilities you will never use. Fortunately top-of-the-line Vitamix blenders don’t have price tags anywhere near the world’s best production cars, but you can still save money if you buy a blender that will meet your needs for the next decade or two. Here are the key factors to consider as you choose a Vitamix blender.

Vitamix Smart System or Classic blenders — Vitamix Ascent blenders include wireless connectivity and can automatically recognize Self-Detect containers and accessories. All Vitamix Ascent smart models all have the same power and versatility with 1-to-10 speed dials and digital timers. The differences between the Smart System models are in their user interfaces and controls. Vitamix Classic blenders have simple designs with variable speed controls. If you prefer automation when you can get it, look at the Smart System models. If you’re more hands-on, stick with a Vitamix Classic model.

— Vitamix Ascent blenders include wireless connectivity and can automatically recognize Self-Detect containers and accessories. All Vitamix Ascent smart models all have the same power and versatility with 1-to-10 speed dials and digital timers. The differences between the Smart System models are in their user interfaces and controls. Vitamix Classic blenders have simple designs with variable speed controls. If you prefer automation when you can get it, look at the Smart System models. If you’re more hands-on, stick with a Vitamix Classic model. Power – Vitamix blenders have 2-horsepower, 2.2 horsepower, or commercial-grade 2.2-horsepower motors. You have to be the judge of which of these powerful motors will do the job for you, but if you don’t need to blend the toughest ingredients for long periods every day, the 2-horsepower motor is probably all you’ll need.

– Vitamix blenders have 2-horsepower, 2.2 horsepower, or commercial-grade 2.2-horsepower motors. You have to be the judge of which of these powerful motors will do the job for you, but if you don’t need to blend the toughest ingredients for long periods every day, the 2-horsepower motor is probably all you’ll need. Containers – Vitamix Classic models come with Classic 48-ounce, Classic 64-ounce, or Low Profile 64-ounce containers. All Vitamix Smart System blenders include a Low Profile 64-ounce container.

– Vitamix Classic models come with Classic 48-ounce, Classic 64-ounce, or Low Profile 64-ounce containers. All Vitamix Smart System blenders include a Low Profile 64-ounce container. New or Certified Reconditioned – Vitamix blender list prices range from $250 to $600. The manufacturer also sells reconditioned models inspected and repaired or adjusted to work like new. Reconditioned Vitamix blenders generally sell for $100 less than new units, which can make the difference between buying a model with additional features for the same price as a more basic model.

– Vitamix blender list prices range from $250 to $600. The manufacturer also sells reconditioned models inspected and repaired or adjusted to work like new. Reconditioned Vitamix blenders generally sell for $100 less than new units, which can make the difference between buying a model with additional features for the same price as a more basic model. Extra features – Similar to the choice between Classic and Smart System blenders, the additional features with Vitamix blenders include pre-programmed settings for smoothies, hot soups, frozen desserts, purees, and self-cleaning. If you want and will use those settings, the extra cost will be worth it. Otherwise, it’s like putting a second turbocharger on an already boosted engine.

