The Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen Break Up After 2 Years Together

Bachelor Nation was first introduced to Becca when she competed on Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season of The Bachelor in 2018. Though their love story initially ended with a proposal, Arie broke things off and reconciled with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. (Arie and Lauren are now married with a baby girl.)

Becca was then chosen as the lead for the following season of The Bachelorette. She and Garrett had an instant connection, however viewers were quick to condemn the 31-year-old for having liked offensive Instagram posts. Garrett would publicly apologize for what he described as a “mindless double tap on Instagram,” and later explained to E! News, “When I was liking things, it was going against what she stands for, and that made it really hard on us as a couple. We got through that together, and we’re growing, we’re progressing, and we’re moving forward.”

“At the end of the day, I know who he is to his core, he’s a good, decent, standup guy,” Becca also explained to us. “I never wanted his social media, those likes to define him.”