Tests indicate wireless charging is much less efficient than cord charging; Pixel 4 charging tests showed wireless charging used 47% more power than cabled (Eric Ravenscraft/OneZero)

Eric Ravenscraft / OneZero:

Tests indicate wireless charging is much less efficient than cord charging; Pixel 4 charging tests showed wireless charging used 47% more power than cabled  —  We crunched the numbers on just how inefficient wireless charging is — and the results are pretty shocking

