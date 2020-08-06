Terry Dubrow Has an Idea About What Paul Nassif Will Name His Baby Girl & It’s Hilarious!

As this will be Paul’s first daughter (he has three sons from his previous marriage), Terry offered some more advice on how to be a great “girl dad.”

“First of all, shut up and listen! That’s one of the key things: don’t try to fix everything,’ Terry told E!. “I was raised by a single mom, most of my practice is taking care of women. I love women, they’re my favorite gender. But you have to learn how they’re different than men. Sometime women just want to bend your ear, they don’t want you to solve everything. So when she’s trying to confide in you, just listen and love her and don’t f–king try to solve everything.”

