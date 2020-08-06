Television stars mourn the loss of actor Sameer Sharma

Actor Sameer Sharma was found hanging from his kitchen ceiling in his Malad West apartment on August 5, 2020. The actor’s body was found last night by the watchman of the colony and the police said that after looking at the body, it feels like it had been in the same condition for over two days. Sameer was 44 years old and his wife lived separately, no note has been found in his home regarding the cause of death.

His demise has come as a big shock to the entire television fraternity. Gurmeet Choudhary, Mohit Raina, Arti Singh, Ashwin Mushran were among the people who reacted to Sameer’s sudden death. Take a look at what they had to say below…

