Takeoff Denies Sexually Assaulting A Woman At A Party (Update)

Yesterday news broke that an anonymous woman was suing Takeoff for allegedly raping her at a party in Los Angeles. Now Takeoff’s attorney is speaking out as he denies the allegations against him.

His attorney Drew Findling spoke with TMZ and said, “We have reviewed the allegations and have similarly done our own due diligence. What has become abundantly clear is that the allegations made against Takeoff are patently and provably false. The claims and statements made regarding this lawsuit indicate that the plaintiffs’ representatives have not spoken with relevant witnesses or reviewed available evidence.”

Findling continued to say, “Takeoff is renowned for his artistic talent as well as his quiet, reserved, and peaceful personality. In this instance, those known personality traits have made him a target of an obvious exploitative money grab. As his counsel, we are well aware and well versed on the importance of civil and criminal prosecution of true sexual assaults. This is not one of those situations.”

As we previously reported, the anonymous woman claims the alleged rape took place back in June and claims that Takeoff made her feel uncomfortable at the party as he stared at her. She claims he offered her weed, which she denied and says that he got into an argument with the man that invited her to the party.

As she went inside a bedroom to wait things out as Takeoff and the man who invited her argued. She claims that Takeoff entered the room and allegedly raped her.

The woman claims she went to a nearby hospital where she was observed by hospital staff for physical evidence of forceful rape.

She is now suing for sexual battery, assault, emotional distress, and more and wants damages.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94