Supposed iPhone 12 Display Unit Leaks

An image supposedly of an iPhone 12 display unit has been shared online by leaker “Twitter user Mr. White”.

Compared to images of an iPhone 11 Pro display piece, this new unit has a reoriented display connector, reaching up from the bottom of the display, rather than from the left-hand side on ‌iPhone 11 Pro‌. This may be due to the logic board moving to the other side of the device. A change of logic board position was rumored earlier this year, in order to accommodate the 5G antenna module expected in all four ‌iPhone 12‌ models. The SIM tray is also expected to move to the left side of the device under the volume button as a result of this change. In May, a logic board also seemingly from ‌iPhone 12‌ leaked.

Apple is expected to release four OLED iPhones this fall, including one 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and one 6.7-inch model. Rumors suggest the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone‌ and one 6.1-inch model will be “Pro” devices with triple-lens cameras, while the 5.4 and 6.1-inch models will be lower-end iPhones with dual-lens cameras and a more affordable price tag.

It is not immediately clear which size of ‌iPhone 12‌ this display unit may be from. Given the size of the notch components, it seems likely that this unit is from the anticipated 5.4-inch ‌iPhone 12‌. Last month, display panels allegedly from ‌iPhone 12‌ leaked.

The leaker suggests that the notch on this unit is the same size as previous models. Numerous minor disparities between this display unit and that of ‌iPhone 11 Pro‌ suggest that the internal redesign of ‌iPhone 12‌ could be substantial.

Leaker Mr. White has been known to share accurate information on Apple’s future plans and pictures of components from upcoming devices. They have previously released images purportedly of the A14 processor and a 20-watt power adapter, both set to arrive with ‌iPhone 12‌.