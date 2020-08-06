Star Miami DE Gregory Rousseau opts out of 2020 season

Rousseau is widely seen as one of the top defensive prospects in college football and a sure-thing 2021 first-round draft selection. He tallied 15.5 sacks and 54 total tackles for the Hurricanes during the 2019 campaign and could be the first defensive player off the overall draft board next year.

Walter Football listed Rousseau as the seventh pick in a July 30 mock draft. Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports had the pass rusher going fourth in June 22 mocks, while Josh Edwards projected Rousseau as the fifth selection of his class.

Edwards spoke with InsideTheU about Rousseau’s draft stock: