Star Miami DE Gregory Rousseau opts out of 2020 season

Shortly after Penn State star linebacker Micah Parsons announced he was opting out of the 2020 college football season because of concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, Miami coach Manny Diaz informed reporters that defensive end Gregory Rousseau has also elected to not play.
Rousseau is widely seen as one of the top defensive prospects in college football and a sure-thing 2021 first-round draft selection. He tallied 15.5 sacks and 54 total tackles for the Hurricanes during the 2019 campaign and could be the first defensive player off the overall draft board next year.
Walter Football listed Rousseau as the seventh pick in a July 30 mock draft. Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports had the pass rusher going fourth in June 22 mocks, while Josh Edwards projected Rousseau as the fifth selection of his class.
Edwards spoke with InsideTheU about Rousseau’s draft stock:
“I had Rousseau being taken early because he has the raw talent that necessitates an early selection. However, he is not a Chase Young or Nick Bosa type prospect yet. Rousseau has an intriguing frame. He is long and wiry strong. His 15.5 sacks last season are remarkable considering the Hurricanes faced a lot of teams relying on options and the quick pass game. I have been impressed with Rousseau’s discipline setting the edge. He can continue to improve on his hand usage and developing new moves to add to his rush arsenal. The Florida native needs to work on his get off and showcase his ability to bend at the waist if he wants to cement himself as one of those elite prospects. Rousseau has great situational awareness and is able to turn speed into power, which is important to show that he is not a one-dimensional player.”