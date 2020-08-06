Sonu Sood makes travel arrangements for Indians stranded in Russia

As the entire country struggles to deal with the pandemic, Sonu Sood has proved to be a hero for those in need. After helping thousands from different corners of the country, the actor has now begun to help Indians stuck up abroad.

The actor made arrangements for 100 Indian students from Chennai and 1 from Delhi, who were stuck in Russia to get back home. The young students who returned to Chennai on Wednesday, earlier this week, are now quarantined in different parts of the city. A news portal got in touch with a student who arrived from Russia. He said, “The flight had a seating capacity for 200 passengers. We were only 101 students, including one student from Delhi. We were not sure if the private airlines would operate chartered flights for our strength. But, we learned actor Sonu Sood paid the remaining money to book the entire flight and facilitated our travel.”

Ever since the lockdown came into action, the actor has constantly been a part of acts of kindness and looks like he’s done it again.