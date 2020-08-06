Shallow grave: Police uncover what appears to be human remains in Olievenhoutbosch yard

Police forensic experts have uncovered remains presumed to be of a human at a house in Olievenhoutbosch on Thursday.

Police were still digging for more bodies, following a confession by one of the four accused they arrested.

The recovery came after a man told police that he, his mother and two others had killed three people and buried them in the yard.

Police have since arrested four suspects.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the remains found on Thursday, would be sent for forensic analysis.

“Crime scene experts including anthropologists from the SAPS forensic science laboratory have this morning started digging on an alleged makeshift grave, where, according to a confession by one of the accused, three bodies were buried.

“At this stage, experts have discovered remains that will be forensically analysed to determine that indeed they are of a human being. The digging is still underway and will continue in anticipation of finding three bodies as per the suspect’s claims,” said Peters.

Peters said they have opened a murder case and have detained the four suspects for questioning, while waiting for forensic confirmation that the three victims were murdered.

“On Tuesday evening, police received information from one of the four detainees that he and three other suspects including his mother have killed and buried the bodies of three victims in a yard in Olievenhoutbosch.

“The possible grave has since been declared a crime scene and has been cordoned off to avoid any tampering until the crime scene experts from the forensic science laboratory of the SAPS have processed the scene,” Peters said.