Shah Rukh Khan answers 5 quick questions about technology



Shah Rukh Khan has been a part of the film industry for more almost three decades now. The actor is closely followed by millions of fans as he is one of the most loved actors in the history of Indian cinema. The actor is known for his quick wit, acting prowess and being extremely charming. A lot of his fans are super interested in everything to do with the star, from his favourite restaurants to his favourite gadgets. So we thought about bringing to you a throwback interview of the star that he did with Filmfare talking about everything to do with technology. Check it out…

Have your gadgets or any other technology ever let you down in a time of need?

Let me down…??? So many times that it’s become expected now. Especially the battery life. Just when you need it the most, it’s either blinking or showing red.



Newspapers and books or news apps and ebooks?

Books and then the same ones as ebooks. Newspapers are marred by the company they keep. The tabloid sections… I am beginning to abhor them.



What would you prefer – physical transactions at a store or mall or epayments on online shopping sites?

I don’t pay at stores my manager does. I am spoilt. I don’t mind paying online. But hate the fact that I can’t get the goods immediately… unless it’s a download.



Have you ever made embarrassing mistakes while typing fast in a chat or message?

I’m not very socially active… so I don’t make too many mistakes. I don’t chat or message too much.



What frustrates you about technology in general?

I was in a room full of people… and hoping for either a conversation or hear their discussion… at a point in time they were all 4 feet away from each other physically… and all on their telephones typing feverishly…. technology was meant to bring all closer… instead it has I feel taken all away from one another… no more conversations… just chats… irritating.