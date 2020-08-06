Selena Gomez Confesses to Always Dreaming of a Collaboration With Taylor Swift

WENN

Months before the revelation, the ‘Lose You to Love Me’ hitmaker revealed that the ‘Cardigan’ singer has ‘proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends.’

–

Selena Gomez has “always dreamed” of teaming up with her pal Taylor Swift on a collaboration.

The 28-year-old singer has been friends with “Cardigan” hitmaker Taylor for many years, and as she made a surprise appearance on Twitch’s Animal Talking stream on Wednesday night (August 05), she admitted she wants to partner with the singer on a new track.

“I’ve always dreamt of doing a song with Taylor,” she said. “We both wanted to do that. It just feels like we’re family…she’s been my best friend. But we’ve talked about it for sure.”

<br />

Selena’s comments come after she previously opened up to WSJ magazine earlier this year about the strength of her bond with 30-year-old Taylor.

“There’s so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don’t know about because we don’t necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do,” she said. “She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family. It’s been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don’t agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything.”