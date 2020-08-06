SEC athletes gathered Olympic gold in Rio

SEC Network

The Summer Games originally scheduled to begin July 23 and run through August 8 in Tokyo, Japan, have been postponed because of the global pandemic – putting on hold the dreams of Olympic glory for many Southeastern Conference athletes.

In the last Summer Games, held in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, SEC athletes took center stage by winning the combined total of 47 medals. The haul included 24 golds collected by 22 different individuals from eight schools, as well as 13 silvers and 10 bronze medals.

Florida topped all SEC schools with eight gold medals from seven Gator athletes, followed by Georgia with five, Tennessee with three, Arkansas, Kentucky and LSU with two each, and South Carolina and Texas A,amp;M with one apiece.

