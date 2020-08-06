School supply giveaways, discounts and tips you need to know ahead of tax-free weekend

HOUSTON – The 2020-2021 school year has already begun for some and is just weeks away for others. Whether your student is doing virtual or in-person learning this year, you will be needing to stock up on a variety of supplies.

Trying to prepare for a school year during a pandemic is no easy feat, so we have put together a list of some ways you can get what you need without breaking the bank and other helpful tips to help you prepare.

Tax-free weekend

Starting Friday through midnight Sunday, most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks under $10 will be tax-free.

It’s the perfect time to get what you need for the school year. If you don’t feel comfortable going to the store, you can order online.

You can read more details and see what items are tax-free here.

Back 2 School Fest

Also this weekend, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Shell will be hosting the 10th annual Back 2 School fest.

The event is held in partnership with the Houston Food Bank and is usually an indoor event where kids can get much-needed school supplies for free.

However, due to coronavirus, the event will now be a drive-through distribution. The event will be at the NRG Yellow Parking Lot from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday or until supplies last.

Pre-registration is advised.

Food distribution

Wells Fargo is partnering with the Houston Food Bank to distribute meals to those who need them. The distribution will start Saturday at the Wells Fargo La Porte Branch on 1001 Highway 146 South.

People can drive up to the branch between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to get food. The distribution will be held every Saturday through Sept. 16.

Click here to see specific dates.

Getting the right supplies

Virtual learning is new to most parents and knowing how to prepare for it is uncharted territory.

Knowing what to get can be overwhelming, but there are a few “must-have” technology items that will help get you started.

Some of the items include a laptop per child, headphones and good WiFi. Click here for other suggested items.

Buying on a budget

If you looked at the items above and your wallet died a little, you are not alone. KPRC 2 reporter Amy Davis asked High-Tech Texan Michael Garfield for recommendations of low-cost tech he recommends and then we shopped around for the best deals.

Here is a look at what she found.