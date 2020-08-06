Sadak 2 All Set for a Digital Premiere on 28 August

With the coronavirus pandemic taking over the world, the entertainment industry took a major hit since the release of several films were stalled indefinitely. Now, with theatres reopening still far away, filmmakers are opting to release their films on OTT platforms instead.

Today, Alia Bhatt took to social media and confirmed the release date of her next project Sadak 2 which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. Alia took to social media and shared a poster of the film along with a caption that read, “Sadak 2, the road to love streaming on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP from 28 August.” Take a look the post below.





Sadak 2 will be helmed by Mahesh Bhatt who also directed the original which went on to be a smashing success at the box-office. This will also mark Alia’s first collaboration with her father Mahesh.