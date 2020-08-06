SA Opposition Leader going into isolation after visiting school cluster

A coronavirus cluster at an adult education college in Adelaide has forced approximately 1100 staff and students into self-isolation.

Five people have now tested positive in connection with the growing cluster. The latest case is a woman in her 20s who was s close contact of two the pre-existing cases.

SA Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said contact tracing had identified about 70 close contacts to the latest case.

Thebarton Senior College (Google Maps)

“She has minimal symptoms and is stable, which is good news,” Professor Spurrier said.

South Australia’s Opposition Leader, Peter Malinauskas, has announced he is also going into self-isolation after visiting the Thebarton Senior College where five people have tested positive to COVID-19.

The latest case is a woman in her 20s, prompting the school to close and approximately 1100 students and staff to isolate at home.

Some 70 people will go into a “medi-hotel”, which is a normal private hotel that is staffed by qualified nurses and mental health professionals.

A woman, aged in her 20s, was at Thebarton College in Adelaide during a period of she was infectious, but was only tested for coronavirus on Friday. () (Supplied)

Mr Malinauskas visited the college alongside the Deputy Labour leader, Susan Close, last Thursday.

Mr Malinauskas announced this morning they followed all the relative COVID-19 protocols while at the school but is going into isolation to follow the usual precautions.

The state government has said all precautions should be taken to prevent the spread of community transmission after the state went weeks without any new cases of COVID-19.