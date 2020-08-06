RHONY’s Leah McSweeney Reveals How Filming First In-Person Reunion Amid Pandemic Went

Following the reunion taping, Cohen share don his IG stories “Well, this reunion is unlike anything we’ve ever done before. I wish you could see the setup. You’ll see it soon enough. All protocols being observed. Masks at the ready. Hand sanitizer next to my apple.”

He also previously explained, “There are a lot of protocols. Everybody has to get tested [for COVID-19]. There’s very few crew; there’s very few people allowed. We’re all six feet apart. I don’t think raising voices is going to be a concern because with that group… hopefully this is gonna go well.”

Don’t miss Leah and many other Bravolebrities on this Sunday’s Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment special at 10 p.m. The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)