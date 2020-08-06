‘RHOC’s Tamra Judge: Shannon Beador Betrayed Me

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge says she felt “betrayed” by former bestie Shannon Beador — who turned her back on her when Tamra revealed she was quitting the show.

“There was no big fight that happened between us. I was going through a really, really hard time in my life. I’m not a needy person and I’m not one of those that needs my friends like all the time like she needed me and you know, we’re all different like that. And I really needed her,” Tamra said on Jeff Lewis Live.

She continued, “I really needed a friend like I was, you know, walking away from a big contract. Something I was involved in, 12 years of my life. Simon had cancer. I was scared to death about that. My kids were not coping well with it. I decided to move out of my house. Like there were so many changes at once and I just wanted a friend to talk to. And I was calling her and she would send me to voicemail and send me to voicemail and send me to voicemail and then finally like weeks later like she finally called me back and we had a good talk, but it was she called me because she needed something. It’s not like she called me because you know she wants to know how I was doing. And we had a decent talk and then I just really never heard from her again.”

Both Tamra and show OG Vicki Gunvalson announced they would be leaving the show at the end of the last season.

“I just feel betrayed,” she concluded. “I feel like I was always there for her and I had no problem being there for her and she wasn’t an easy person to deal with when she was going through the divorce. I talked to her multiple times a day and then as soon as she knew Vicki and I weren’t coming back, we just, the calls just kind of dwindled and then finally it was no phone call at all.”