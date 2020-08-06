‘RHOC’s Tamra Judge: Shannon Beador Betrayed Me

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge says she felt “betrayed” by former bestie Shannon Beador — who turned her back on her when Tamra revealed she was quitting the show.

“There was no big fight that happened between us. I was going through a really, really hard time in my life. I’m not a needy person and I’m not one of those that needs my friends like all the time like she needed me and you know, we’re all different like that. And I really needed her,” Tamra said on Jeff Lewis Live.

