Republicans Working With Kanye West On Presidential Campaign!!

Kanye West has turned to Republicans to help him with his presidential campaign — which has raised eyebrows about the rapper’s motives for 2020.

According to The New York Times, at least four people who have been active in Republican politics are linked to West’s attempt to get on the presidential ballot this year.

The Hill reports that Let the Voters Decide is helping West with his campaign in Ohio, West Virginia, and Arkansas. The organization is headed by Mark Jacoby, who was arrested on charges of voter fraud while working in California for the Republican Party in 2008, per the outlet.

Jacoby declined to comment on his alleged involvement.

“We do not comment on any current clients, but like all Americans, anyone who is qualified to stand for election has the right to run,” Jacoby said.

Is West working with the Republicans to help split the vote so that Trump can win in 2020?