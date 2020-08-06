Rep For Tory Lanez Shuts Down Deportation Rumors

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

A representative for Tory Lanez has denied reports that the singer was deported back to Canada.

“This is a perfect example of false information being spread regarding this case, his whereabouts and his character,” the rep said in a statement. “He’s in good spirits and looks forward to having the truth come to light about that night and wishes nothing but the best for Meg.”

