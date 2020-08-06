Rep For Tory Lanez Shuts Down Deportation Rumors

A representative for Tory Lanez has denied reports that the singer was deported back to Canada.

“This is a perfect example of false information being spread regarding this case, his whereabouts and his character,” the rep said in a statement. “He’s in good spirits and looks forward to having the truth come to light about that night and wishes nothing but the best for Meg.”

Last month, a petition was started to have the star deported back to Canada.

“Deport Tory Lanez (Daystar Peterson) back to Canada and ban him from coming to America FOREVER. This little 5’3 man with a big ego has contributed nothing to the American Economy, and promotes violence and violence against women,” the petition reads.

“Furthermore, he should be banned from the United States FOREVER for intentionally trying to harm Megan the Stallion. SEND HIM BACK TO CANADA ASAP!”

Lanez remains in the United States. He is yet to respond to claims he allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in her feet.