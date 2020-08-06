redmi note 9: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to go on sale today at 12pm via Amazon – Mobiles News

Xiaomi has announced yet another flash sale for three of its Redmi smartphones-Redmi Note 9,Redmi Note 9 Pro andRedmi Note 9 Pro Max. All three handsets will be available on Amazon and Mi.com at 12pm. The handsets boasts of quad lens camera setup at the back. Airtel users can avail double data offer on prepaid plans of Rs 298 and Rs 398 on the purchase of smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: Price and specs

Xiaomi

Redmi Note 9 has three models- 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB. All these models are priced at Rs 11,999, Rs 13,499 and Rs 14,999. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor and runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 operating system. The handset comes with a 6.53-inch full HD+ Dot notch display and boasts of quad camera. The rear camera system has a 48MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP Ultra-wide angle lens with 118 degree field-of-view, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It is backed by a 5020mAh battery with 22.5watt fast charger.

Xaiomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: Price and specs

The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display. Buyers can choose from two RAM variants- 4GB and 6GB priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor and runs on MIUI based on Android 10 operating system.

Users will get a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone has a 32MP in-display camera at the front for selfies. Aurora Blue Glacier White and Interstellar Black are the color options available.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Price and specs

Xiaomi

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has three variants- 6+64GB, 6+128GB and 8+128GB. These are priced at Rs 16,999, Rs 18,499 and Rs 19,999. Backed by a 5020 mAh battery, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is equipped with a 6.67-inch full HD+ screen having 1080×2400 pixel resolution. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor and runs on Android 10 operating system with MIUI on top. On the camera front, the device boasts of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 32MP in-display camera at the front for selfies.

