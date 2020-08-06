Rapper Talib Kweli’s Twitter Account Permanently Suspended!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Rapper Talib Kweli’s Twitter account has been permanent — the social media platform says that he has “repeatedly” violated their policies.

“[Talib Kweli’s] account has been permanently suspended after repeated violations of the Twitter rules,” a spokesperson told Jezebel. “Twitter’s purpose is to serve the public conversation. Violence, harassment and other similar types of behavior discourage people from expressing themselves, and ultimately diminish the value of global public conversation. Our rules are to ensure all people can participate in the public conversation freely and safely.”

