Rapper Talib Kweli’s Twitter Account Permanently Suspended!!

Rapper Talib Kweli’s Twitter account has been permanent — the social media platform says that he has “repeatedly” violated their policies.

“[Talib Kweli’s] account has been permanently suspended after repeated violations of the Twitter rules,” a spokesperson told Jezebel. “Twitter’s purpose is to serve the public conversation. Violence, harassment and other similar types of behavior discourage people from expressing themselves, and ultimately diminish the value of global public conversation. Our rules are to ensure all people can participate in the public conversation freely and safely.”

Kweli confirmed the news on Instagram. Twitter became upset after he allegedly repeatedly harassed a Black woman using the platform. He was then accused of having sex with white porn star — Sara Jay.

He denies harassing the woman in question.

“Maya Moody is a liar. I’ve never cyber harassed anyone in my life,” he wrote to the outlet. “I responded, on Twitter, to the lies that Maya posted about me. When you respond to someone who posts lies about you, that is not harassment.”