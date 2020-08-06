Ranking the play-callers from every NFL team

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

This is a low-key pressure-packed spot for Leftwich , whose first two years involved overseeing a last-place offense (the 2018 Cardinals) and the Jameis Winston rollercoaster that produced the league’s first 30-INT season since 1988. For all the talk about the Tom Brady-Bruce Arians partnership, Leftwich will call the Buccaneers’ plays. Brady has been accustomed to Josh McDaniels’ system; now, a coach three years younger than he will run the show. And the Bucs going from one primetime game to five (and likely six via flex) with Brady and Rob Gronkowski will create a different work environment.