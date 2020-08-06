Raheem Mostert never doubted he’d remain with 49ers

Last season, Mostert emerged as arguably the top back in the 49ers backfield, proving to be especially valuable during the team’s Super Bowl run. In three playoff games, Mostert rushed for 336 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

But despite his production, Mostert had a very small contract heading into this season, as he signed a 3-year, $8.7 million contract with the 49ers before the 2019 season. Mostert surprised many by requesting a trade, but the 49ers were able to keep him happy by offering him incentives that could allow him to double his annual salary. They appear to have managed to make Mostert happy, as he explained his trade demand was like fighting with a family member.