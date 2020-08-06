Raheem Mostert never doubted he’d remain with 49ers

Raheem Mostert claims he knew he was going to stay with the San Francisco 49ers, even when he requested a trade from the team. According to Mostert, the trade request was simply a way for him to voice his frustration with the team, as he felt he was underpaid.
“It was long, and (there were) difficulties,” Mostert said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “But in the end, we were able to sit down and have communication, and it’s a blessing to be here. It’s one of those things where I knew it was going to be right regardless of how it played out. I knew that, in the end, it was going to be all right, and I was still going to be a Niner no matter what.”
Last season, Mostert emerged as arguably the top back in the 49ers backfield, proving to be especially valuable during the team’s Super Bowl run. In three playoff games, Mostert rushed for 336 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 6.3 yards per carry.
But despite his production, Mostert had a very small contract heading into this season, as he signed a 3-year, $8.7 million contract with the 49ers before the 2019 season. Mostert surprised many by requesting a trade, but the 49ers were able to keep him happy by offering him incentives that could allow him to double his annual salary. They appear to have managed to make Mostert happy, as he explained his trade demand was like fighting with a family member.
“We all really pride ourselves on being family,” Mostert said. “What family doesn’t have those problems? I argue with my little brother. It’s one of those things where I argue with him, but I also love him at the same time. That’s what’s going on here. We eventually got it fixed, and like I said, it’s a blessing, and I’m glad to be here.”