PUBG Mobile 90fps support coming first to OnePlus phones

PUBG Corp. has partnered with OnePlus to roll out support for 90fps gameplay to PUBG Mobile on OnePlus phones first.
From August 6th to September 6th, gamers using a OnePlus 8 series, 7T series or 7 Pro smartphone will be able to play the popular battle royale game with the increased framerate. 90fps gameplay will be available to OnePlus users worldwide, including in Canada.
Given the one-month exclusivity, it would seem that 90fps support will come to PUBG Mobile on other smartphones down the line. However, PUBG Corp. is only talking about OnePlus for now.
This is the second time OnePlus has landed a framerate exclusivity for a battle royale game. In May, the company partnered with Epic Games to bring 90fps gameplay to Fortnite on select OnePlus handsets as well.