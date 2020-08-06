PSA: Apple Cash service experiencing downtime for some users [Update: Fixed]

Update: Apple says the issue is now fixed and users should be able to use Apple Cash again. You can read the original article below.

Apple has just confirmed that the Apple Cash service is not working for some users. This comes just a day after multiple iCloud services stopped working for a few hours, including the Game Center, iCloud Keychain, and more.

The company has updated its System Status webpage today to provide more detail on this particular issue. According to Apple, Apple Cash service is partially or even completely off-line for some users, but the reason is still unknown.

Some users may not be able to set up Apple Cash, send and receive money, or transfer to bank with Apple Cash.

Apple Cash, which is part of Apple Pay, lets users receive and send money to others through iMessage. The money received can be transferred to a bank account or even used to pay in stores with Apple Pay.

According to Apple, these issues began around 2:15 p.m. PT and are still ongoing. For now, there’s no workaround for this problem, so if you’ve been affected you’ll probably have to wait until Apple fixes it. We will update this post once Apple has resolved the outages.

