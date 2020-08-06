Professor Who Has Accurately Predicted Every Presidential Election Since 1984 Says Joe Biden Will Beat Trump

TSR Politics: Call that man Raven, because apparently it is the future he can see. A professor famous for accurately predicting the winner of every presidential election since 1984 has issued his verdict for 2020.

American University Professor Allan Lichtman, who was right about Trump winning 2016, predicts former vice president Joe Biden will defeat Trump in November, according to CBS News,

Lichtman uses a system he created of 13 “keys” that decide who will win the White House. In 2016, Lichtman was one of the few forecasters who said Trump would be the next president, but if you really wanna give this man his flowers, he also predicted that Trump would be impeached.

Four years after those calls, he foresees Biden securing the big W in November.” The keys predict that Trump will lose the White House,” Lichtman says in a New York Times video op-ed.

Lichtman said it will be a close call however, and notes that there are extraordinary factors that could still alter the ultimate outcome. The 13 keys in his system include factors such as incumbency, long-term and short-term economic figures, social unrest, and scandals, as well as the candidates’ personal charisma.

According to Lichtman’s system, seven of the 13 keys favor Biden and six favor Trump, giving Biden the slightest advantage for victory.

While Trump is the incumbent and faces no serious third-party or Republican primary challenger, factors that work in his favor, Biden still has the edge–especially in light of the coronavirus, according to Lichtman.

The constant wave of scandals during Trump’s presidency — including his impeachment — also make it more likely that Biden will win.

Will Lichtman be right again? Guess we will have to wait until November to find out.

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh

