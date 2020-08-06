POLICE: Rapper FBG Duck Was Killed For Making Fun Of Dead Rival!! (Video)

Bradley Lamb
Popular Chicago rapper FBG Duck was shot and killed on Tuesday in broad daylight, and his murder was livestreamed to millions on Instagram.

Now, MTO News has learned that police believe that the rapper was killed in retalliation for a video he posted online, where he was making fun of a murdered rival.

FBG Duck, whose name is Carlton Weekly, was reportedly on social media “antagonizing” rival gang members before he was killed Tuesday afternoon, according to an officer safety alert that MTO News has received.

