Poland’s financy ministry has $34 billion on its accounts at end July By

WARSAW () – Poland’s Finance Ministry had 127 billion zloty ($34.32 billion) on its accounts at the end of July, Finance Minister Tadeusz Koscinski said on Thursday.

Koscinski also told state radio that he saw the economy contracting 4.6% in 2020 before it grows 4% next year.

In his opinion, inflation will slow down in the second part of 2020. He used the figure of 3.3%, but did not specify a time frame.

