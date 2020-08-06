Pictures: Miheeka Bajaj opts for a stunning yellow lehenga for her Haldi

Miheeka Bajaj is all set to tie the knot with superstar Rana Daggubati on August 8 and the festivities have

kickstarted already. This morning the haldi ceremony was held and the decoration included fresh flowers in abundance. The bride-to-be looked captivating in a bright yellow lehenga. And you couldn’t take your eyes off her.

Miheeka opted for unusual jewelry that added so much oomph to her look. Keeping the make-up subtle with a dash of bubble gum pink on her lips, the beauty radiated elegance as she posed for pictures.

We wish the couple a lifetime of happiness and togetherness.