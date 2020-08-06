Photos: Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta head to Scotland

Trust Akshay Kumar to not waste even a day when it comes to work. The actor’s upcoming project Bell Bottom’s shooting is on schedule. The team has decided to shoot the international portion of the film first. The entire cast including Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, producer Jaccky Bhagnani and Akshay Kumar were snapped at the Mumbai International airport as they geared up to leave for Scotland on a private chartered flight.

The entire cast and crew had their masks on as they made their way into the airport. It was great to see Lara being accompanied by Mahesh Bhupathi and daughter Saira Bhupathi. Akshay, stole the show, with his killer looks and on-point attire as he headed for his first international shoot post COVID-19 outbreak. Take a look at the pictures below…