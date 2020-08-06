PGA Championship 2020 purse, payouts: How much prize money does the winner make?

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

Winning continues to be a lucrative affair at the PGA Championship in 2020.

This year’s tournament will continue to feature an uber-profitable purse, which should be of particular interest to Brooks Koepka, winner of the last two PGA Championships. If he is able to win an unprecedented third-straight PGA Championship, he stands to make nearly $2 million for the third year in a row at the PGA Championship.

Even those golfers who can’t sniff a first-place finish stand to make decent money this week — so long as they make the cut — with the clear-cut last-place finisher making nearly $20,000.

Below is the full breakdown of the 2020 PGA Championship purse, including winner’s share and how it compares to previous years and majors.

PGA Championship purse 2020

The purse at the 2020 PGA Championship should remain at $11 million, same as each of the last two seasons.

How much money does the winner get?

The first-place finisher at this week’s tournament should continue to make $1.98 million. For context on just how much the winner’s share has increased in recent years: When Tiger woods won the 2000 PGA Championship, he took home from $900,000. The winner this week will more than double that.

PGA Championship payouts

We won’t know the exact PGA Championship payouts until the completion of the event, but here is a breakdown of the preliminary 2019 PGA Championship payouts to use as a reference point.

  • 1st: $1.98 million
  • 2nd: $1.188 million
  • 3rd: $748,000
  • 4th: $528,000
  • 5th: $450,500
  • 6th: $380,000
  • 7th: $343,650
  • 8th: $319,600
  • 9th: $295,600
  • 10th: $272,380
  • 11th: $251,590
  • 12th: $242,400
  • 13th: $214,800
  • 14th: $199,050
  • 15th: $184,280
  • 16th: $170,700
  • 17th: $161,000
  • 18th: $152,000
  • 19th: $143,000
  • 20th: $134,000
  • 21st: $125,000
  • 22nd: $116,000
  • 23rd: $107,000
  • 24th: $100,000
  • 25th: $93,000
  • 26th: $87,000
  • 27th: $82,000
  • 28th: $77,000
  • 29th: $74,000
  • 30th: $71,000
  • 31st: $68,000
  • 32nd: $65,000
  • 33rd: $62,000
  • 34th: $59,000
  • 35th: $56,000
  • 36th: $53,000
  • 37th: $50,000
  • 38th: $48,000
  • 39th: $46,000
  • 40th: $44,000
  • 41st: $42,000
  • 42nd: $40,000
  • 43rd: $38,000
  • 44th: $36,000
  • 45th: $34,000
  • 46th: $32,000
  • 47th: $30,250
  • 48th: $28,500
  • 49th: $27,500
  • 50th: $26,500
  • 51st: $25,500
  • 52nd: $25,000
  • 53rd: $24,500
  • 54th: $24,000
  • 55th: $23,500
  • 56th: $23,000
  • 57th: $22,500
  • 58th: $22,200
  • 59th: $21,900
  • 60th: $21,600
  • 61st: $21,400
  • 62nd: $21,200
  • 63rd: $21,000
  • 64th: $20,800
  • 65th: $20,600
  • 66th: $20,400
  • 67th: $20,200
  • 68th: $20,000
  • 69th: $19,800
  • 70th: $19,600

What are the payouts for golf’s four majors?

PGA Championship 2019

GolferPlacePayout
Brooks Koepka1$1.98 million
Dustin Johnson2$1.188 million
Jordan SpiethT-3$575,500
Patrick CantlayT-3
Matt WallaceT-3
Luke List6$380,000
Sung Kang7$343,650
Gary WoodlandT-8$264,395
Matt KucharT-8
Rory McIlroyT-8
Shane LowryT-8
Erik van RooyanT-8
Adam ScottT-8
Chez ReavieT-14$191,655
Jazz JanewattananondT-14
Brandt SnedekerT-16$143,100
Mike Lorenzo-VeraT-16
Abraham AncerT-16
Lucas GloverT-16
Lucas BjerregaardT-16
Xander SchauffeleT-16
Hideki MatsuyamaT-16
Thomas PietersT-23$91,000
Jason KokrakT-23
Billy HorschelT-23
Emiliano GrilloT-23
Jason DayT-23
Jimmy WalkerT-23
Paul CaseyT-29$65,000
Graeme McDowellT-29
Keegan BradleyT-29
Webb SimpsonT-29
Adam HadwinT-29
Justin RoseT-29
Sam BurnsT-29
Beau HosslerT-36$48,200
Haotong LiT-36
Danny LeeT-36
Rickie FowlerT-36
Harold Varner IIIT-36
Matt FitzpatrickT-41$36,035
Charles Howell IIIT-41
Aaron WiseT-41
Kiradech AphibarnratT-41
Adam LongT-41
Scott PiercyT-41
Danny WillettT-41
Henrik StensonT-48$26,250
Kelly KraftT-48
Bronson BurgoonT-48
Francesco MolinariT-48
Tommy FleetwoodT-48
Tyrrell HattonT-48
Charley HoffmanT-54$22,850
Justin HardingT-54
Cameron ChampT-54
Alex NorenT-54
J.J. SpaunT-54
Zach JohnsonT-54
Ross FisherT-60$21,300
Rob LabritzT-60
J.T. PostonT-60
Louis OosthuizenT-60
Max HomaT-64$20,200
Joost LuitenT-64
Corey ConnorsT-64
Kurt KitayamaT-64
Cameron SmithT-64
Thorbjorn OlesenT-64
Tony FinauT-64
David LipskyT-71$19,250
Rafa Cabrera BelloT-71
Lucas HerbertT-71
Phil MickelsonT-71
Danie—T-71$19,250
Joel DahmenT-71
Kevin Tway77$18,900
Andrew PutnamT-78$18,750
Pat PerezT-78
Rich BeemT-80$18,550
Ryan VermeerT-80
Marty Jertson82$18,400

Masters 2019

GolferPlacePayout
Tiger Woods1$2.07 million
Dustin JohnsonT-2$858,667
Xander SchauffeleT-2
Brooks KoepkaT-2
Webb SimpsonT-5$403,938
Jason DayT-5
Tony FinauT-5
Francesco MolinariT-5
Jon RahmT-9$310,500
Patrick CantlayT-9
Rickie FowlerT-9
Bubba WatsonT-12$225,400
Justin ThomasT-12
Justin HardingT-12
Matt KucharT-12
Ian PoulterT-12
Aaron Wise17$184,000
Patton KizzireT-18$161,000
Phil MickelsonT-18
Adam ScottT-18
Si-Woo KimT-21$107,956
Matthew FitzpatrickT-21
Kyle StanleyT-21
Kevin KisnerT-21
Rory McIlroyT-21
Jordan SpiethT-21
Lucas BjerregaardT-21
Thorbjorn OlesenT-21
Charley HoffmanT-29$78,200
Bryson DeChambeauT-29
Louis OosthuizenT-29
Viktor Hovland (a)T-32$68,042
Hideki MatsuyamaT-32
Gary WoodlandT-32
Charles Howell IIIT-32
Kevin TwayT-36$55,488
Henrik StensonT-36
Tommy FleetwoodT-36
Jimmy WalkerT-36
Alvaro Ortiz (a)T-36
Patrick ReedT-36$55,488
Rafa Cabrera BelloT-36
Keegan BradleyT-43$44,850
Keith MitchellT-43
Haotong LiT-43
Corey ConnersT-46$37,950
Kevin NaT-46
Andrew LandryT-46
Kiradech AphibarnratT-49
Marc LeishmanT-49$32,430

U.S. Open 2019

PlaceGolferPayout
Gary Woodland1$2.25 million
Brooks Koepka2$1.35 million
Xander SchauffeleT-3$581,872
Jon RahmT-3
Chez ReavieT-3
Justin RoseT-3
Adam ScottT-7$367,387
Louis OosthuizenT-7
Henrik StensonT-9$288,715
Chesson HadleyT-9
Rory McIlroyT-9
Viktor HovlandT-12Amateur
Matt FitzpatrickT-12$226,609
Matt WallaceT-12
Danny WillettT-12
Webb SimpsonT-16$172,455
Francesco MolinariT-16
Byeong Hun AnT-16
Graeme McDowellT-16
Matt KucharT-16
Paul CaseyT-21$117,598
Alex PrughT-21
Tiger WoodsT-21
Jason DayT-21
Tyrrell HattonT-21
Hideki MatsuyamaT-21
Patrick CantlayT-21
Sepp StrakaT-28$86,071
Shane LowryT-28
Jim FurykT-28
Nate LashleyT-28
Marcus KinhultT-32$72,928
Patrick ReedT-32
Billy HorschelT-32
Aaron WiseT-35$57,853
Bryson DeChambeauT-35
Collin MorikawaT-35
Martin KaymerT-35
Jason DufnerT-35
Marc LeishmanT-35
Dustin JohnsonT-35
Brandon WuT-35
Andrew PutnamT-43$41,500
Rory SabbatiniT-43
Erik Van RooyenT-43
Tom HogeT-43
Rickie FowlerT-43
Nick TaylorT-43
Kevin KisnerT-49$31,385
Daniel BergerT-49
Abraham AncerT-49
Phil MickelsonT-52$27,181
Charles Howell IIIT-52
Carlos OrtizT-52
Sergio GarciaT-52
Haotong LiT-52
Scott PiercyT-52
Charlie DanielsonT-58$25,350
Zach JohnsonT-58
Andy PopeT-58
Adri ArnausT-58
Harris EnglishT-58
Emiliano GrilloT-58
Chandler EatonT-58Amateur
Justin WaltersT-65$23,851
Kyle StanleyT-65
Brian StuardT-65
Rafa Cabrera BelloT-65
Tommy FleetwoodT-65
Jordan SpiethT-65
Rhys Enoch71$22,977
Cameron SmithT-72$22,353
Luke DonaldT-72
Clement SordetT-72
Billy Hurley IIIT-72
Bernd Wiesberger76$21,728
Brandt Snedeker77$21,478
Chip McDaniel78$21,224

British Open 2019

GolferPlacePayout
Shane Lowry1$1.935 million
Tommy Fleetwood2$1.12 million
Tony Finau3$718,000
Lee WestwoodT-4$503,500
Brooks KoepkaT-4
Robert MacIntyreT-6$313,000
Tyyrell HattonT-6
Danny WillettT-6
Rickie FowlerT-6
Patrick Reed10$223,000
Francesco MolinariT-11$171,700
Tom LewisT-11
Justin ThomasT-11
Alexander NorenT-11
Jon RahmT-11
Ryan FoxT-16$126,313
Lucas BjerregaardT-16
Rory SabbatiniT-16
Sang-hyun ParkT-16
Louis OosthuizenT-20$91,350
Stewart CinkT-20
Doc RedmanT-20
Lucas GloverT-20
Erik Van RooyenT-20
Matthew FitzpatrickT-20
Cameron SmithT-20
Henrik StensonT-20
Jordan SpiethT-20
Justin RoseT-20
Kevin KisnerT-30$69,875
Webb SimpsonT-30
Kiradech AphibarnratT-32$56,278
Jason KokrakT-32
Bernd WiesbergerT-32
Andrew WilsonT-32
Joost LuitenT-32
Ernie ElsT-32
Byeong-Hun AnT-32
Andrew PutnamT-32
Dylan FrittelliT-32
Callum ShinkwinT-41$36,925
Kyle StanleyT-41
Benjamin HebertT-41
Inn-choon HwangT-41
Aaron WiseT-41
Patrick CantlayT-41
Justin HardingT-41
Russell KnoxT-41
Xander SchauffeleT-41
Matt KucharT-41
Shubhankar SharmaT-51$28,317
Branden GraceT-51
Bubba WatsonT-51
Matt WallaceT-51
Charley HoffmanT-51
Dustin JohnsonT-51
Ashton TurnerT-57$26,467
Thorbjorn OlesenT-57
Kevin StreelmanT-57
Paul CaseyT-57
Adam HadwinT-57
Graeme McDowellT-57
Paul WaringT-63$25,800
Jim FurykT-63
Mikko KorhonenT-63
Romain LangasqueT-63
Thomas PietersT-67$25,088
Yosuke AsajiT-67
Sergio GarciaT-67
J.B. HolmesT-67

