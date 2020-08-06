PGA Championship 2020 live stream: How to watch the Major golf action online from anywhere

Traditionally the final major of the season, this year’s PGA Championship instead serves as the first major of golf’s revised 2020 calendar.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the 2020 PGA Championship with our guide below.
While there won’t be any spectators in attendance at Harding Park in San Francisco this year, this year’s Championship will likely be a no less competitive affair.
Aside from some notable exceptions – Francesco Molinari and Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington both opted to withdraw, while Branden Grace was forced to pull out after testing positive for coronavirus – its an otherwise full field with Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, along with new world no.1 Justin Thomas all set to feature.
All eyes will be on defending champion Brooks Koepka who will be aiming to win his third consecutive US PGA. While he may not have won a Tour event so far this season, Koepka may be hitting form just at the right time and comes into the tournament off a tied-second place finish at the WGC-FedEx St, Jude last weekend.
That tournament was won by Justin Thomas, who fired a five-under 65 in the final round to claim a three-shot victory and his third PGA Tour win of the season and the Brit will also be heavily backed to increase his haul this weekend.
Read on to find out how to watch the PGA Championship no matter where you are in the world.
2020 PGA Championship: Where and when?
The 2020 PGA Championship takes place at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco from Thursday, August 6 to Sunday, August 9. US coverage is shared between ESPN and CBS, while Sky Sports once again has exclusive live broadcast rights in the UK
Watch 2020 PGA Championship online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend’s golf from San Francisco further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching the 2020 PGA Championship, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.
That’s where using one of the best VPN (Virtual Private Network) services can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN’s are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick,
Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN
now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the 2020 PGA Championship. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch the 2020 PGA Championship online in the US for free
Coverage of this year’s Championship is being split between ESPN and CBS. ESPN has coverage on all four days, with CBS covering the closing six hours of Saturday’s and Sunday’s play.
A subscription to ESPN+ in the US will set you back $4.99 a month, or a more economical $49.99 for an annual pass. The streaming service’s coverage is set to include featured groups on Thursday and Friday on livestream from 6am PT / 9am ET to 6pm PT/ 9am ET, with TV coverage for the last six hours.
You can use a streaming service like Sling TV to access all the action without a huge monthly bill. Give it a shot today!
Ensure that you don’t miss out on any of the action with a Sling TV subscription. Right now, you can get 3 days of access for free and $10 off your first month, making it insanely affordable to keep up with all the PGA action this weekend.
From $20 at Sling
How to stream the 2020 PGA Championship live in the UK
Sky will be offering comprehensive (and exclusive) live coverage of the tournament via its Sky Sports Golf channel, with coverage beginning at 6pm BST on each of the four days.
Sky subscribers can also use the Sky Go app to live stream the action while on mobile devices.
For those looking to avoid being tied down to a contract, there’s the option of Now TV’s Sky Sports Monthly Pass. It costs £33.99 for 30 days, which compares very favourably to the £9.99 24-hour pass, and gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels.
How to stream the 2020 PGA Championship live in Canada
TSN has the exclusive rights to show the 2020 PGA Championship live in Canada, with coverage going live each day at 10am ET/7am MT.
If you’re not already a subscriber through cable, the TSN Direct streaming services is priced at CA$4.99 a day or $19.99 a month and will give you full access to this weekend’s action.
Live stream PGA Championship 2020 live in Australia
Fox Sports has exclusive live rights to this year’s tournament Down Under.
If you don’t want the commitment of a cable subscription, the good news is that Fox Sports’ golf coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports.
The service is available from just $25 a month – and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period.
Coverage starts at 6am AEST on the mornings of Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (August 6-9).
