PGA Championship 2020 live stream: How to watch the Major golf action online from anywhere

While there won’t be any spectators in attendance at Harding Park in San Francisco this year, this year’s Championship will likely be a no less competitive affair.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the 2020 PGA Championship with our guide below.

Aside from some notable exceptions – Francesco Molinari and Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington both opted to withdraw, while Branden Grace was forced to pull out after testing positive for coronavirus – its an otherwise full field with Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, along with new world no.1 Justin Thomas all set to feature.

All eyes will be on defending champion Brooks Koepka who will be aiming to win his third consecutive US PGA. While he may not have won a Tour event so far this season, Koepka may be hitting form just at the right time and comes into the tournament off a tied-second place finish at the WGC-FedEx St, Jude last weekend.

That tournament was won by Justin Thomas, who fired a five-under 65 in the final round to claim a three-shot victory and his third PGA Tour win of the season and the Brit will also be heavily backed to increase his haul this weekend.

Read on to find out how to watch the PGA Championship no matter where you are in the world.

2020 PGA Championship: Where and when?

The 2020 PGA Championship takes place at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco from Thursday, August 6 to Sunday, August 9. US coverage is shared between ESPN and CBS, while Sky Sports once again has exclusive live broadcast rights in the UK

Watch 2020 PGA Championship online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend’s golf from San Francisco further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching the 2020 PGA Championship, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.

