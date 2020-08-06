Penn State won’t allow fans due to coronavirus pandemic

One day after the Big Ten unveiled plans for a college football season scheduled to begin amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic, the Penn State Nittany Lions announced that fans will not be welcomed to Beaver Stadium this fall.
In the official school statement, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said:
“As of today, the current large group gatherings guidance from the Governor’s office limits capacity to 250 people for outside events and 25 people for inside events. Therefore, under the current conditions and current state orders, our fall sports events would be conducted without fans in the general seating areas of our facilities. We continue to work with the Governor’s office to discuss, and possibly be prepared for the opportunity to have spectators at our fall Penn State sporting events.“Despite the current state orders, we continue to refine our plans to welcome Nittany Lion fans, should the conditions and orders be revised to accommodate spectators at events. These plans will have the safety and wellbeing of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans and community at the forefront. Let me be clear; we will only enact these plans should the orders currently in place by the Governor and the PA Department of Health accommodate such activity based on conditions and public health advice.”