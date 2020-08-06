Penn State star LB Micah Parsons opts out of season to prepare for NFL Draft

“I have decided to opt out of the 2020 season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft,” Parsons said in the video. “I will be graduating early and getting my degree in December.”

The risks of suffering injury or illness that could have lingering effects weren’t worth any reward that could come from returning to the PSU program for a top-rated defensive prospect sure to be a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Walter Football projected Parsons to be a top-22 selection back on July 30. Josh Edwards of CBS Sports had Parsons going fourth overall in a June 22 mock draft, while CBS’ Ryan Wilson forecast the 21-year-old could be a top- pick on that same date.

Parsons tallied 109 total tackles, five sacks and four forced fumbles during his final year at what’s affectionately known as “Linebacker U.”

Earlier in the day, Penn State announced fans won’t be welcomed to football games or any other fall sporting events due to the uncontrolled virus outbreak.