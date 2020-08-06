Paul Telegdy Leaving NBC Following Toxic Workplace Allegations

RELATED STORIES

Less than a week after an investigation was launched into claims of his toxic behavior, NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy is leaving the company.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Telegdy’s exit comes as part of a larger restructuring effort at NBCUniversal’s TV division. His role will not be replaced, but the company is now seeking an executive to run its new entertainment programming unit, which will oversee scripted, unscripted, late-night and alternative content.

But in late July, NBC began investigating allegations that Telegdy had fostered a toxic workplace through homophobic, misogynistic and racist behavior. Prompted by a claim from former America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union, who said Telegdy threatened to silence her during an investigation into workplace practices at the show, THR interviewed more than 30 people who claimed Telegdy created a toxic environment.

Telegdy’s alleged behavior included mocking gay executives, making crude sexual remarks or disparaging comments about the physical appearance of network talent and using homophobic and misogynistic slurs. Sharon Osbourne, another former AGT judge, also claimed that Telegdy told her, “Go f—k yourself” when she protested NBC’s decision to drop her son, Jack, from Stars Earn Stripes after he disclosed a multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

“This narrative is not reflective of the values of NBC Entertainment or the culture we strive to create,” an NBC rep said at the time. “NBCUniversal takes these matters seriously, and will investigate these allegations, many of which are coming to our attention for the first time. NBCUniversal remains committed to creating a safe, respectful and supportive workplace for all.”