oneplus nord open sale: OnePlus Nord with Snapdragon 765G goes on open sale via Amazon – Mobiles News

OnePlus Nord is now available for sale in India. The smartphone can be purchased viaAmazon and the company’s official website. OnePlus Nord is a 5G phone that comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor. The handset is available for Prime customers only on Amazon during thePrime Day sale. It can also be purchased from OnePlus Experience stores as well.

OnePlus Nord: Price and offer

In the sale, two RAM models of

OnePlus Nord are available. These include the 8GB and 12GB RAM variants priced at Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999. The 6GB RAM model will go on sale in September later this year.

As part of today’s sale, buyers can get a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank card transactions on Amazon.

OnePlus Nord: Specifications

OnePlus Nord has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 2400x1080pixels resolution. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS10.5 based on Android 10 operating system. On the camera front, the handset offers a triple lens camera system at the back. The rear camera setup comprises of a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8MP secondary lens with f/2.25 and a 5MP sensor with f/2.4. It offers a dual 32MP+8MP camera at the front for selfies.

OnePlus Nord is a

5G phone. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The device is backed by a 4115 mAh with WarpCharge30T fast charging.

